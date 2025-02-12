JetBlue birthday airfare sale is just the start of 2025 plans: New lounges, more routes and 1st-class seats
JetBlue is celebrating its 25th birthday with a special airfare sale.
The five days of sales, announced by the airline on Tuesday to mark a quarter of a century in the skies, is a perfect opportunity for travelers looking to save on upcoming trips.
Keep reading to see the full discounts and details JetBlue is offering for a limited time.
JetBlue birthday promotions: Flights on sale as low as $25, vacation packages and more
Deals on flights within the U.S. start as low as $25 -- which includes New York City to Boston or Charleston -- as of time of publication for flights booked online Tuesday for travel between Feb. 25 through June 11.
New flight deals for this promo will be available each day through Saturday.
The promotion also includes a new offer for JetBlue Vacations.
Using the deal link on the carrier's website, customers who book now can get up to $650 off flight and hotel combinations or flight and cruise packages. Plus, travelers can lock in the special flight and hotel combo price with a $25 deposit.
On Friday, there will also be a new deal with Paisley, the brand's one-stop travel booking extension to add deals on hotels, car rentals or other activities with the customer's JetBlue flight booking.
"Our combination of affordable air fares and award-winning service has given us a unique place in the industry as a bit of a maverick disruptor, and we are still building on that reputation," CEO Joanna Geraghty said in a statement. "The industry has changed a lot since 2000 and we've changed with it, but we're continuing to put our customers at the center of our plan for the next chapter of JetBlue."
JetBlue started out with just 10 destinations and has since grown into a global airline that now serves over 100 destinations across 31 countries on three continents.
JetBlue reveals new customer experience enhancements, lounges, Europe routes and more
The New York City-based carrier also shared updates on what customers can expect in the year ahead.
European expansion: The airline is launching seasonal routes from Boston to Madrid, Spain, and Edinburgh, Scotland, starting this May, which will join existing service to Dublin, Amsterdam, London and Paris.
Cleared to lounge: The first-ever customer lounges will be debuting at John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 5 in 2025 and Boston Logan International Airport's Terminal C soon after, offering perks for TrueBlue Mosaic members and JetBlue premium cardholders.
First class JetBlue style: JetBlue is also introducing a domestic first-class option coming in 2026, combining elevated comfort with JetBlue's signature low fares.
Even more with EvenMore : An evolution of JetBlue's beloved extra legroom seats in the front of the aircraft, EvenMore now gives customers additional amenities, including free alcoholic beverages, a premium snack, dedicated overhead bin space, early boarding, priority security and the extra space they know and love.
Building big in Boston: With the most mainline service and the most nonstop destinations, JetBlue continues to strengthen its role as the top leisure airline in Boston, this year offering exciting new routes -- including to Madrid and Edinburgh -- expanding service to vacation hot spots in the Caribbean and Florida, and offering more of the airline's premium Mint experience.
A220 Transition: This year, JetBlue plans to officially retire its final E190 aircraft as it transitions to the modern Airbus A220 aircraft, which features added comfort, modern in-flight connectivity and entertainment, as well as better fuel efficiency.