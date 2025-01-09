Delta has announced a new way to earn SkyMiles thanks to a new partnership with Uber rolling out this spring.
"With a record number of travelers taking to the skies, we're focused on helping to make your airport travel journey as efficient, affordable, and effortless as possible," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement announcing the new exclusive partnership. "Together, we're teaming up to shape the future of travel."
With 15% of all Uber ride bookings that either begin or end at an airport, according to the company, customers will be racking up miles with Delta in no time.
"Delta is thrilled to come together with Uber to create a connected travel experience from start to finish," Ed Bastian, the Atlanta-based airline's CEO, said in a statement. "This partnership creates more choice for customers to get to their destination in a way that works best for them."
2024 was the busiest year on record for air travel, according to the Transportation Security Administration, and in an effort to meet the increased demand, Uber recently rolled out new airport offerings, including Uber Shuttle at LaGuardia Airport, UberXXL, Flight Capture with Uber Reserve, UberX Share at airports and more.
What to know about new Uber, Delta Air Lines benefits
The rideshare and delivery company announced that starting this spring, it will join forces with Delta Air Lines in a multi-year partnership, in which SkyMiles Members can earn miles while riding with Uber and ordering Uber Eats in the U.S.
At launch, Uber customers will gain access to additional benefits, including improved Uber pickup and drop off experiences at Delta hubs.
The move from Uber adds to an already extensive portfolio of global consumer loyalty partnerships with travel brands including Marriott, Aeroplan, Qantas and FlyingBlue, the loyalty program of Air France-KLM Group.
The company urged its customers to join the online waitlist in order to be the first to hear when Uber and Delta SkyMiles account linking becomes available.
Once the program begins and accounts are linked, Uber customers can then use their SkyMiles to reserve or upgrade Delta flights, book hotel rooms, shop with participating brands and more.
Delta currently has a similar partnership with Uber's ride-hailing rival Lyft that will be ending after eight years.
How to earn Delta SkyMiles with Uber
Uber Eats: One mile per dollar spent on $40+ restaurant and grocery orders.
Airport rides: One mile per dollar spent on UberX rides to and from airports.
Premium rides: Two miles per dollar spent on premium rides like Uber Comfort and Uber Black.
Uber Reserve: Three miles per dollar spent on Uber Reserve trips.