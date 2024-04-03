As airlines continue to update baggage policies and everywhere from fast food chains to theme parks introduce dynamic pricing, JetBlue is combining the two business trends by introducing a new peak and off-peak payment structure for passengers.

The New York-based airline, which first increased its checked bag fees in February among competitors, again changed up its pricing to now charge $50 for the first checked bag and $70 for the second bag while traveling during peak times.

A JetBlue Airbus A320 series passenger aircraft is seen on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, May 11, 2023, in New York. Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

According to JetBlue's baggage info website, the peak pricing applies to passengers paying to check a bag within 24 hours of departure and are traveling in Blue, Blue Basic, or Blue Extra fare classes within the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean, or Canada.

The fee for a third checked bag is $135 during peak times, and $160 for a fourth or more bags.

Click here for more information on off-peak and transatlantic pricing.

The new pricing also applies to "peak-season" travel dates:

April 11 to April 29

June 20 to Sept. 3

Nov. 21 to Dec. 2

Dec. 19 to Jan. 6

Feb. 13 to Feb 24

April 3 to April 28

Workers unload luggage from a JetBlue plane at Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

The first bag is included for free for customers flying in Blue Plus, Mint, Mosaic, or are a JetBlue Plus cardmember, regardless of whether the time is peak or off-peak.

Those flying in Blue, Blue Basic, or Blue Extra will pay $45 for the first checked bag and $60 for the second bag during off-peak hours and $50 and $70 respectively during peak times.

The airline noted that travelers can save $10 on their first two checked items when added before check-in, at least 24 hours before departure. Additionally, checked bag fees are only refundable on JetBlue if the entire booking is canceled prior to scheduled departure.

People check in their bags at the JetBlue Airways counter in the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Jan. 31, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

JetBlue chalked up the increase for customers as a result of higher business operating costs, such as fuel and increased wages.

Other major carriers including American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and United Airlines have all recently made incremental price hikes on checked bags.

CBP announces new fee changes for Trusted Traveler Programs

Prices are also on the rise for travelers who utilize Global Entry or other Trusted Traveler Programs, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday.

In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo, volunteers walk past Global Entry Trusted Traveler Network terminals during testing of processes at Hobby Airport's international concourse in Houston. James Nielsen/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images, FILE

The new fees going into effect on Oct. 1, for NEXUS, Global Entry, and SENTRI programs, have not been updated in more than 15 years, and "better reflecting the program costs," according to CBP.

Global Entry fees will increase from $100 to $120.

SENTRI, which formerly had an "a la carte" fee structure, will move to a uniform fee of $120 to be collected in full when an application is submitted.

Fees for NEXUS will increase from $50 to $120 for travelers who utilize the joint program managed by CBP and Canada Border Services Agency allowing dedicated processing between the U.S. and Canada.

"As these programs have matured and expanded, updating the fee structures is critical to the continuation and management of the programs," CBP stated.