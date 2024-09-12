For American travelers with a U.S. passport, the State Department is making it easier to allow for renewal online thanks to any update to the agency's pilot program.
What to know about US passport online renewals
The government agency announced earlier this week that it would open a limited number of applications for online renewal at 1 pm ET on a first-come, first-serve basis.
See the full list checklist of qualifications needed to apply for online passport renewal below.
The routine processing time for online renewals is 6 to 8 weeks, which only includes the time the application is at a passport agency or center and does not include mailing times.
The digital renewal system was first introduced in 2021 through an executive order from President Joe Biden, but later halted applications indefinitely in 2023 due to the backlog of delays and renewals.
Last year, the U.S. Department of State reported an all-time record high with more than 24 million U.S. passport books and cards issued in a 12-month span.
Online US passport renewal requirements
Passport applicants who wish to do a renewal online must meet the following criteria, per the State Department:
Be U.S. citizens and residents ages 25 and older who have already had an existing passport for 10 years; the passport must still be in the applicant’s possession (and not previously reported lost or stolen. It can, however, be expired.)
Not be changing their name, gender, date of birth or place of birth for the new passport.
Live in a U.S. state or territory.
Be applying for a regular tourist passport.
Be able to upload a recent digital photo.
Be able to pay the renewal fee online with either a debit or credit card.