Spring break season is upon us and whether you prefer beaches, mountains, or somewhere in between, there are plenty of great destinations and deals to get where you want to go. Plus, with a little expert advice, spring break travel doesn't have to break the bank either.

From when to book and the best days to travel to destination dupes of nearby locations with lower price tags and equally amazing activities, Nicky Kelvin has all the answers for anyone in search of that next great getaway.

Best time to book flights

The Points Guy editor-at-large started off by debunking the commonly held travel myth that Tuesday is the best day to book a flight to get the best deal.

"You need to be flexible about the day you're willing to travel or fly. But the day you choose to click book doesn't matter," he said, speaking with "Good Morning America."

Cheapest time to book hotels for domestic travel

For the best deal on domestic hotels, Kelvin confirmed you should book 10 to 14 days in advance of checking in.

"For domestic hotels, this is the right timing if you can be flexible. If you can't be flexible, give yourself a little bit more time if you want a specific hotel, 30 days out," he said.

For international travel, Kelvin encouraged allowing a little more time ahead of booking, saying, "If you're able to, use your points and miles to check out some of the hotel deals there with your favorite program, because you'll be able to get something really cheap that way."

When is the cheapest day to travel?

Although many may believe that Sunday is the cheapest day of the week to start or end a trip, Kelvin quickly confirmed that "it's actually one of the most expensive days to travel," adding that midweek is the better move.

"Tuesdays and Wednesdays can be up to 30% cheaper, Thursdays up to 16% cheaper, so you want to be really careful about the day that you're going to travel," he said.

Top destination dupes and alternatives

Monterey, California

For anyone eyeing a trip to northern California and thinking about San Francisco, Kelvin suggested heading about 120 miles south to check out Monterey Bay instead.

"It's about two hours south and you'll find hotel rooms are up to $150 cheaper per night," he said of the pristine coastal city.

Plus, visitors can enjoy nearby sights like Big Sur or take in the stunning 17 Mile Drive that wraps around the coastline of the Monterey Peninsula, full of famed golf courses including Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and Cypress Point, and passes through the Del Monte Forrest, Lone Cypress and Bird Rock.

This year is also the 40th anniversary of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, making it the perfect time for families to get a window to the wonders of the ocean and visit the world's second largest aquarium with over 200 exhibits and 80,000 plants and animals.

Rattlesnake Canyon, Colorado

Outdoor enthusiasts who love Utah and Arches National Park may want to set their sights on the lesser-known but equally as mesmerizing Rattlesnake Canyon, Kelvin suggested.

Since it's just a few hours outside of Denver "on the border of Colorado and Utah," Kelvin said this could help travelers save on flights. "You can get down to Denver for just $153 return," he said.

Kelvin added that the 120,000-acre conservation area, which is accessible by a quick car ride or 15-mile round-trip hike, "is the second biggest concentration of arches in the U.S."

St. Petersburg, Florida

Sorry South Beach, there's another south Florida destination on this year's watch list according to Kelvin: "Instead of Miami, think close to Tampa -- it's St. Petersburg."

For just over $100 round trip, Kelvin said it's a cheap flight to Tampa and less than a 30 minute drive to your destination.