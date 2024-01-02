As vacation-goers around the world settle back into daily life after exciting holiday excursions, one group of ambitious adventure seekers is just getting started.

Royal Caribbean's nine-month cruise, known as The Ultimate World Cruise, left Miami on Dec. 10 for a massive global excursion that has gone viral on TikTok, as passengers share their unique experiences with the rest of the world.

Since embarking on the high seas three weeks ago, the hashtag #ultimateworldcruise has garnered over 150 million views on TikTok, with videos from passengers giving followers a behind-the-scenes look at the 274-day circumnavigational adventure.

"They're enjoying coming along for the trip through our eyes and getting to see places that they wouldn't normally see," said passenger Audrey Martucci, whose TikTok account -- which she runs with her husband Joe -- has skyrocketed to 71,000 followers since the couple first started posting videos from their trip.

The Martuccis have even been dubbed the trip's unofficial "mom and dad" by their followers.

"We get some comments back to us sometimes on our TikTok that have really touched our heart, where someone says, 'I've lost track, I lost touch with family,'" said Joe Martucci. "They say, 'You make me feel like part of a family again.'"

The Martuccis have even been dubbed the trip's unofficial "mom and dad" by TikTok users. Joe Martucci

The day-to-day routines -- and tribulations -- of world cruise passengers have fascinated TikTok users, who appear to be invested in the trip.

Beyond the firsthand accounts from the passengers, videos from onlookers reacting to the cruise's daily events have also gained attention on TikTok, with some garnering millions of views.

The marathon cruise is expected to make stops in seven continents, 65 countries, and over 150 ports of call before finally docking back at the trip's origin port in Miami. For passengers unable to commit to nine months of international travel, the cruise also offered four separate segmented trips ranging from 63 nights to 87 nights, depending on the segment.

According to the Royal Caribbean website, the cheapest booking option for the Ultimate World Cruise is the Interior Stateroom, which is priced at $59,999 per person. The most expensive option listed is the Junior Stateroom, which is priced at $117,599 per person, with customers encouraged to call Royal Caribbean for pricing on "other suite categories."

The vessel completing the tall task is the Serenade of the Seas, which has a guest capacity of 2,146 in 1,073 rooms, according to the cruise line's website. Some amenities onboard the ship include panoramic views, a mini-golf green and a variety of cuisines.

Despite most passenger TikTok videos showing smooth sailing on the voyage so far, a logistical mix-up did temporarily impact one Ultimate World Cruise passenger.

The Royal Caribbean's nine-month cruise called The Ultimate World Cruise left Miami on December 10th on a massive global trip that has gone viral on TikTok as passengers share their unique experiences with the world. Anthony Antoine/TikTok

Passenger Anthony Antoine told ABC News he was forced to stay behind in Brazil for a few days after a complication with Brazilian law, which he said did not allow him to onboard in the country. He was able to onboard in Uruguay later on.

"My family is like, 'Oh, poor Anthony, got stuck in Brazil!'" said Antoine.

The nine-month cruise is surprisingly not the longest voyage planned in the world of cruising. A 3.5-year trip is in the works from Villa Vie Residences, which plans to depart England in May of 2024 and complete its trip in West Palm Beach, Florida, in December 2027.

Life At Sea Cruises had a three year cruise planned, but postponed the trip in November, weeks before the ship was set to depart on its maiden voyage, after delays and logistical challenges involving the ship itself.

Such long voyages may not be for everyone. But according to Joe Martucci, the nine months afforded by The Ultimate World Cruise means he and his wife can take things at their own pace.

"On a seven-day cruise, you're so afraid you're gonna miss something -- but on this one, we just feel like we have all the time in the world," he said.