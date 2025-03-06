As American travelers get ready to head to beachfront destinations for spring break and summer, the U.S. Department of State has issued a new travel advisory for Turks and Caicos Islands due to crime.
The State Department issued a Level 2 travel advisory on Tuesday for the British overseas territory, signaling travelers to exercise increased caution.
"Most crime occurs in Providenciales. Police may have limited investigatory resources," the agency stated in its country summary. "U.S. Embassy Nassau, located in The Bahamas, provides consular services (including assistance to victims of crime) for U.S. citizens in the Turks and Caicos Islands."
The alert also reminded travelers that "firearms and ammunition, including single bullets brought by mistake in carry-on bags or luggage, are illegal."
"Police strictly enforce these laws, even at the airport when travelers are leaving. Travelers face arrest, jail time, and heavy fines. Some U.S. citizens have been detained and unable to depart for several weeks or more after being found with bullets in their luggage," the travel advisory stated. "Offenders can face 12 years or more in prison. Though the law allows for some exceptions and discretion, the Department of State cannot guarantee your release."
What to know about travel to Turks and Caicos Islands
For anyone with plans to travel to the Turks and Caicos Islands, the State Department outlined a few helpful safety points:
- Check your luggage and hand baggage carefully for bullets or firearms before leaving the United States. Do not bring these items to the Turks and Caicos Islands.
- Avoid walking alone and at night.
- Do not answer your door at your hotel/residence unless you know who it is.
- Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.
- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
- Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler's Checklist.
- Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for the latest travel health information.
- Recommended: Buy insurance before you travel. Check with your travel insurance provider about evacuation assistance, medical insurance and trip cancellation coverage.