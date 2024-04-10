A 6-year-old boy from Chicago who has endured dozens of medical procedures and surgeries due to a heart condition received a sweet recognition from his community this week.

On Tuesday night, Keyjuan Andrew, who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and has already endured more than 58 medical procedures and 15 surgeries, was sworn in as an honorary officer with the Lynwood Police Department, according to ABC Chicago affiliate WLS-TV.

6-year-old Keyjuan Andrew was sworn in as an honorary Lynwood police officer. WLS

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome is a birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency estimates that each year, about 1,025 babies in the United States are born with the condition.

Keyjuan was also given the opportunity to go on patrol with Lynwood Police Chief Gregory Thomas.

"We are grateful for Keyjuan's life, but moreover his courageous spirit," Thomas said. "It is his zest to live that has inspired the Lynwood community. In addition, his respect for the badge has brought so much joy to our department. We are excited to have him as part of our team."