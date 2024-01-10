An 80-year-old grandma has proven to the world that it is never too late to conquer a new hobby after learning from her granddaughter how to surf for the first time — and succeeded!

In a video shared on Instagram by her granddaughter Brisa Hennessy, which has now garnered almost 2 million views, Donna Holmes who turned 80 last November, can be seen on a mission to learn how to surf during a birthday trip in Fiji with her family.

Brisa Hennessy teaches her 80-year-old grandma Dona Holmes to surf for the first time. @brisahennessy/Instagram

After taking a boat ride to the ocean, Holmes later proceeded to get on a surf board with the assistance and guidance from Hennessy before getting up on her own and riding the waves smoothly, making her granddaughter proud.

"This is 80!!!!" Hennessy wrote in the caption. "It’s never too late to catch a wave, it’s never too late. :) So special sharing my happy place with my grandma. 🥲🫶🏼 ."

Speaking to "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, Hennessy, who is a professional athlete, recalled the exciting memory she shared with her grandma.

"It was a picture perfect day, the sun was out, there was no wind and it was small and glassy conditions," she said. "I acted like it was spontaneous but the real reason I wanted her to come to Fiji was to surf with me," followed by a laugh.

She continued, "We had nothing going on that day and so I was like, 'Grandma we are going surfing!'"

Hennessy shared that her grandma agreed to her invitation without hesitation, describing her as "the firecracker, no hold back, adventure seeker, arms and hearts wide open lady."

When it comes to keeping herself fit and healthy, Hennessy told "GMA" that her grandma participated in activities such as line dancing, yoga, meditation, walking and biking.

"I think it's the combination of her genuine curiosity and zest for life that keeps her so young and vibrant," she explained, adding that Holmes is also "an incredible artist, cook, gardener, and knitter."

Hennessy said being able to share what she considered as her "happy place" with her grandma is "beyond special."

"There is something about sharing the love of surfing and reliving the magic of riding your first wave, especially with someone you love," she said. "I’m so beyond proud of her and already planning our next surf trip."

Calling her "my biggest cheerleader," Hennessy added that her grandma has been watching her surf since she was 2 years old and has been supporting her at every contest she took part in.

Hennessy said she has the "most special relationship" with her grandma.

"She is so young at heart but she has the wisest soul, we truly can do anything together and talk about everything together," she affirmed. "She is my best friend and one of my biggest inspirations and aspirations in my life."

Discussing what she hopes the public gets to learn from her grandma’s story, she said, "Life is so short so do the 'thing’ you’ve been wanting to do!'"

"Anything is possible with an open mind, heart and a curious soul!" Hennessy added.