Netflix's "Bling Empire: New York" star and jewelry designer Lynn Ban has died after recently being involved in a ski accident and undergoing brain surgery. She was 51.
Ban's son, Sebastian, shared the tragic news on her Instagram account on Wednesday.
In the post, he said his mom died on Monday before sharing the legacy she left behind.
"I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her," he wrote in the caption. "Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was."
"She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all," he continued. "She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know. She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for."
Sebastian shared that his mom "took care of me, my dad, and our Entire family throughout her whole life."
"Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be," he concluded the heartfelt post. "As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me 'I love you more than life itself' mum."
Ban's friends and followers later paid tributes to her and sent their condolences in the comment section.
"2025 is rocking me at this point!This is too much!!! Lynn you will always be our fairy godmother!" Rihanna wrote. "Love you forever and always! Can't believe I'm writing this in a comment section rn! 😢💔 Thank you for all the joy you brought to us!"
Ban's co-star from her Netflix show, Dorothy Wang, commented, "sebastian, we have never met but the way your mom lit up every time she spoke of you-i will never forget. i won't forget so many wonderful things about your mother. she was a true badass yet the kindest ray of light at the same time. yes she loved her fashion and her looks, but what truly mattered most to her was always you and your father, her tribe 🤍 we are all heartbroken 💔."
Meanwhile, singer Kali Uchis added, "My deepest condolences to you & your family, your mom looks at you with so much love, pride & joy. may her soul rest in peace knowing how loved she is by you too. Though we are all strangers to you we all admired your mom greatly & will keep you in our well intentioned wishes always."
Before her death, Ban revealed last month that a Christmas ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, resulted in a life-altering accident.
"I caught a tip at the top of the mountain and face-planted," she shared in an Instagram post, adding that although she initially felt fine and was cleared by ski patrol, a paramedic urged her to get a CT scan. She said that scan revealed a brain bleed, leading to an emergency craniotomy.
"Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side," she wrote at the time before expressing her gratitude for a second chance at life. "There's a long road of recovery ahead but I'm a survivor and grateful to ski patrol , the incredible team of doctors and nurses and the ❤️and support my family and friends 🙏🏼 GOD IS GOOD 🙏🏼 Grateful and blessed to see the new year 🎉🙌🏻."
Born in Singapore, Ban founded Lynn Ban Jewelry, a private label worn by celebrities like Rihanna and Lady Gaga, her website states. Beyoncé famously showcased Ban's designs in Vogue's iconic September 2018 issue.
Ban is survived by her son and husband Jett Kain who was also her business partner.
ABC News has reached out to Netflix's representatives for comment but did not hear back immediately.