"Boy Meets World" star Trina McGee recently revealed she had a miscarriage after becoming pregnant for the fourth time at the age of 54 earlier this year.
During an appearance on the "Tamron Hall Show" on Monday, the actress, who played Angela Moore on the popular '90s coming-of-age sitcom, shared she experienced a miscarriage three months after revealing she was expecting her first child with husband Marcello Thedford in June.
"I did lose the baby. It wasn't expected, it was closer to the end of the first trimester. We don't have any real reasons why," she said. "I was still so grateful to have the experience of being able to conceive at this age and this time."
Following the miscarriage, McGee, who is now 55, said she experienced "a lot of depression," adding, "It's just kind of hard to get out of bed."
She continued, "There's so many things that come when you really want a family, and you want your family to be complete, there are so many dreams that you have … it was very hard to face the fact that that's not going to happen at this point in the junction."
McGee is already a mother to three adult children, Ramia, 33, Langston, 30, and Ezra, 26 whom she shares with her first husband, actor Courtland Davis.
In June, McGee, shared her pregnancy publicly on Instagram, writing in a post, "At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery."
Giving birth later in life is a growing reality in the United States. Between 2007-2016, the birth rate has risen 19% for women in their early 40s, 11% for women in their late 30s and 2% for women in their early 30s. Birth rates for women in their 20s have declined for most years since 2007, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At age 54, McGee is almost two decades past the age -- 35 -- that doctors consider women to be of "advanced maternal age."
The age 35 was chosen decades ago by researchers trying to decide which pregnant women should get an amniocentesis, a prenatal test in which a small amount of amniotic fluid is removed from the sac surrounding the fetus for testing, Dr. Shilpi Mehta-Lee, a maternal fetal medical specialist at NYU Langone Medical Center, told ABC News previously.
McGee previously told "Good Morning America" she became pregnant in her 50s naturally.
At the time, she said she hoped the news of her pregnancy could give hope to other women.
"Honestly, I didn't think it was such a big deal ... and suddenly I realized it's very inspiration[al] for a lot of women who are over 40, who are looking to conceive," McGee said. "When I was typing [my Instagram post], that's what I was feeling, like there's somebody out there that is dealing with this that might need a little help and inspiration."
ABC News' Katie Kindelan contributed to this report.