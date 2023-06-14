Hailey Bieber, the model, beauty influencer, and wife of Justin Bieber, joined the ranks of celebrities sharing the latest new health trend: a cold plunge.
On June 11, the 26-year-old shared a TikTok of her dip in a cold plunge, saying the practice has helped her “a lot with anxiety and overall mood.” The video has since been viewed over 2.4 million times.
Cold plunging, or the immersion of the body in very cold water, has been a wellness trick for professional athletes for decades. Now, it’s being touted by celebrities that include David Beckham, Lizzo, and Lady Gaga.
Many claim the cold plunge has a range of benefits that includes reducing stress, decreasing inflammation, accelerating metabolism and decreasing anxiety. While some evidence suggests it can soothe sore muscles, research on mental health benefits is sparse.
ABC News medical contributor Dr. Yalda Safai, a psychiatrist, said that submerging in cold water activates our “fight or flight response.”
“Which in turn activates cortisol, norepinephrine, endorphins, and noradrenaline - all of which work to give us that immediate mood-boosting property,” said Safai.
However, Safai said there are risks involved and those with heart trouble should talk to a cardiologist before taking the plunge. The American Heart Association suggests limiting exposure time in cold water, and being sure to get warm and dry after taking the dip.
“When we dip ourselves into cold water, we're risking hypothermia, cardiac arrhythmia, sudden cardiac arrest, and respiratory distress,” said Safai. “Especially in people who have pre-existing cardiac or respiratory conditions.”