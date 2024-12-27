Hallmark star John Reardon shared a major health update in a new Instagram post this week.
The Canadian actor, known for his role in the movie "Believe in Christmas" and the TV series "Hudson & Rex," revealed in the post on Tuesday that he has been recovering from tonsil cancer.
Alongside photos of himself, including one which shows him wearing a mask and sitting in what appears to be a hospital bed, the actor wrote in the caption, "Last night was my first night out after my recovery from tonsil cancer."
Oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma, commonly referred to as throat or tonsil cancer, is a type of head and neck cancer that affects the base and back third of the tongue, the tonsils, the soft palate and the posterior and lateral walls of the pharynx, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Diagnosis is confirmed through a biopsy of the affected tissue and treatment typically involves surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy or a combination of these approaches depending on the tumor characteristics and how advanced it is, the NIH states.
In the post, Reardon went on to mention that his recovery was made possible "from the love and support" he received from people in his life.
"My amazing partner @officialmeghanory for taking on our whole world to help me get better," he wrote. "My brave kids who inspired me. My Dad who took me for a walk everyday even when it was hard for me to get out of bed - and I'm sure hard for him to see his son in pain."
"My Mom @ocean__cottage who made me soups and ginger honey tea and green juices so I could get calories into my body," he continued. "My sister and brother @dr_laura_reardon @marcreardon81 who helped with the kids and the challenges of life when I couldn't."
The actor also expressed his gratitude to his in-laws, nanny, neighbors and medical staff, calling them, "my heroes."
"I thank you from the bottom of my heart," he concluded the post. "Kindness is an under[-] appreciated quality in people. We should never [undervalue] it. Celebrate it and distribute it as much as possible. It is free and life changing. Happy Holidays 🫶🏻."
Reardon made his Hallmark debut in episodes of "When Calls the Heart" in 2014. The actor and his wife, who met on "Merlin's Apprentice," tied the knot in 2008 and share 3 children together.