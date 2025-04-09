Hilary Swank is challenging the notion of "bouncing back" after childbirth, instead embracing a mindset of “bouncing forward” as she navigates life as a mom of two.
In an interview with Women’s Health published on Tuesday, the two-time Oscar winner shared her thoughts on embracing a new body post-pregnancy, rejecting the pressure to return to her old self.
“One of the first things I got asked when I ventured back into the world after having my babies was ... ‘How did you get your body back?’ Swank wrote in an Instagram post about the interview. “It broke my heart that after the incredible marathon that comes with carrying and creating life, people’s main concern for women is that they must now embark on another marathon that is ‘getting your body back.’
She added, “My priority pre, during, and post pregnancy was never to look a certain way, but rather to feel like my strongest, most energized, most powerful self so I could support my children in the way I always dreamed. My health journey continues to be just that.”
“For me, it’s not about bouncing back to our pre-baby bodies but rather bouncing forward into our new bodies and selves,” she continued. “And yes, our bodies change and yes, it’s absolutely incredible. 💪🏼✨.”
Swank and her husband, Philip Schneider, welcomed twins Aya and Ohm in April 2023. She froze her eggs at 37 and became pregnant at 47, giving birth at 48, according to the outlet.
Reflecting on the timing of her motherhood journey, Swank expressed gratitude for having children at 47, calling it a “magical” time in her life.
“I would have had kids earlier. I’m not saying I actively waited until 47,” she said. “But that was a magical time in my life, when it all culminated. It was the right time for a myriad of reasons.”
Swank also shared how her perspective as a parent has evolved since becoming a mom later in life.
“I’m much more patient. I’m much more understanding,” she explained. “I am much more, I think, interested in a different way than I would’ve been. I’m really interested in their brains. I’m fascinated about what makes them tick.”
“And I have my career that’s already established, so I’m not divided,” she said. “I’m able to really sink in and be present with them and be a hands-on parent.”