Meal-prepping is a must if you want to kick off your New Year's wellness goals strong.

"Good Morning America" partnered with Anna Brown, of Nutrition Squeezed, for the ultimate meal prep guide for the new year.

Brown shares everything you need below, from a meal plan to a grocery list to the pantry staples you need in your kitchen.

Need more help getting started? Read Brown's tips here for meal prepping like a boss in 2019.

Sample week meal prep guide

For two people, or one person with extra leftovers.

Monday

Breakfast: 2 egg muffins with dandelion greens (Recipe HERE)

Lunch: Greek Mason Jar salad (Recipe HERE)

Dinner: Whole roasted chicken with roasted broccoli and sweet potatoes (Recipe HERE)

Tuesday

Breakfast: Banana walnut oatmeal muffins with 1 tbsp. nut butter (Recipe HERE)

Lunch: Arugula salad with leftover chicken, 1/2 avocado, olive oil, salt and pepper

Dinner: Sweet potato and black bean power bowl (Recipe HERE)

Wednesday

Midweek meal prep: Bake salmon, roast cauliflower, cook asparagus and fennel and cook wild rice.

Anna Brown of Nutrition Squeezed shares her meal prep tips. Anna Brown/Nutrition Squeezed

Breakfast: 2 egg muffins

Lunch: Greek mason jar salad

Dinner: Herb-baked salmon with whole roasted turmeric cauliflower and wild rice (Recipe HERE)

Thursday

Breakfast: Banana walnut oatmeal muffin with 1 tbsp. nut butter

Lunch: Arugula salad with fennel, leftover salmon and Parmesan cheese

Dinner: Buddha bowl with cauliflower, asparagus, wild rice, arugula and 1/2 avocado, drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper

Friday

Breakfast: Banana walnut oatmeal muffin with 1 tbsp. nut butter

Lunch: Greek mason jar salad

Dinner: Out!

Grocery list

Produce:

3 ripe bananas

1 bunch of dandelion greens (or spinach)

4 large sweet potatoes

1 yellow onion

2 carrots

1 red pepper

10 Crimini/baby bella mushrooms (or one pint container)

1 lemon

1 large container of arugula (or preferred green)

3 heads of romaine lettuce

3 heads of broccoli

1 head of cauliflower

1 bunch of asparagus

1 fennel bulb

3 avocadoes

1 cucumber

1 clamshell of cherry tomatoes

1 head of garlic

1 bunch of dill

Meat and dairy:

2 lbs salmon

1 whole chicken (about 4lbs)

Dozen eggs

6oz feta cheese

Milk of choice

Shredded cheese of choice

Pantry:

2 cups of quinoa

1 bag of quick cook wild rice

2 cups of oats

1 can of black beans

1 can chickpeas

1 can of kalamata olives

Dijon mustard

Small bag of walnuts

1 jar of nut butter of choice

Pantry essentials: (purchase if not already on hand)

Maple syrup

Vanilla extract

Baking Powder

Baking soda

Salt

Pumpkin spice

Turmeric

Taragon

Thyme

Chia seeds

Flax seeds

Olive oil/Avocado oil

Vinegar

Mayonnaise

Additional meal prep recipes

Roasted broccoli: Wash and cut broccoli into florets. Drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast on a baking sheet for about 30 minutes, tossing once

Roasted sweet potatoes: Wash and dice sweet potatoes into 1-inch cubes. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, pepper and any other spices (I like turmeric or rosemary). Roast on a baking sheet for about 40 minutes, tossing once

Roasted asparagus and fennel: Wash and trim asparagus. Wash and cut fennel bulb into half-inch sections. Lay all out on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper. Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes, tossing once

Herbs de Provence baked salmon: Wash and dry salmon. Lay on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, pepper and herbs de Provence. Bake at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes, until done.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on December 26, 2018.