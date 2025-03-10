A woman is crediting her Oura ring with identifying changes to her body that ultimately resulted in a cancer diagnosis.
Nikki Gooding, a nurse practitioner, said she had been using an Oura ring -- a smart ring that tracks a person's health metrics -- for nearly three years when started getting alerts from the Oura app that her body was under stress.
Gooding said she had just returned from a trip in December when the alerts began.
"I began having some symptoms that were waxing and waning, with night sweats and fatigue," Gooding told "Good Morning America." "I didn't think too much of it at the time, but I kept getting alerts on my Oura ring app saying that I was displaying major signs that my body was under some sort of stress."
Among the health metrics that an Oura ring tracks are a person's heart rate, sleep and oxygen saturation levels, according to the company's website.
Alarmed by the alerts she was receiving, Gooding reached out to her doctor about her symptoms.
"Having this information laid out in front of me definitely made me take it more seriously," she said, crediting the data provided by the Oura ring with pushing her to act more urgently.
After undergoing further testing, Gooding said she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that develops in the lymph system, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.
Symptoms of Hodgkin lymphoma include fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, unexplained weight loss, night sweats, fever and itchy skin.
Gooding shared her diagnosis in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 2 million times.
"If I didn't have the Oura ring, I'm sure I would have figured it out eventually, but having this information, like, laid out in front of me definitely made me take it more seriously," she said in the March 8 video.
Gooding told "GMA" that she has been told by her doctor that her cancer was caught early.
"Luckily, my oncologist actually said that he doesn't think that I've had lymphoma for any longer than six months," she said. "So I think that we did catch it pretty early."
ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Tara Narula, a board-certified cardiologist, said that wearable health trackers like the Oura ring and others can be helpful in encouraging users to seek medical care sooner than they may have otherwise.
Narula, who is not involved in Gooding's care, cautioned that the devices are intended only to help provide health data.
"The Oura ring, for example, measures about 20 different parameters, things like body temperature, respiratory rate, heart rate, heart rate variability, and you can imagine how, if something is off, it could be a clue to something else going on," Narula said Monday on "GMA." "But it's important to say, as it does on the device -- there's a disclaimer -- that this is not a medical device. It cannot diagnose, cure, treat, prevent or manage medical conditions."
Oura ring told ABC News in a statement, "The power of Oura lies in supporting proactive health awareness rather than reactive care. Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions or illnesses. Instead, our technology aims to complement the healthcare system by helping users better understand their bodies and have more productive conversations with medical professionals."
The statement continued, "We always advise users not to make any changes to medication, nutrition, or exercise routines based solely on Oura data, and we encourage anyone who does notice concerning trends in their data to consult their health care provider."