For years, Demi Buckley has struggled with obesity.

The 16-year-old told "Good Morning America" that despite living an active lifestyle, she started gaining a lot of weight when she was in elementary school.

"When I started puberty in fifth grade, that's when I started gaining a lot of weight," Demi said.

Today, Demi is one of many teens who have turned to prescription medications to help with obesity.

Demi's mom Deana Buckley said seeing her daughter's struggle, along with her own experience losing nearly 150 pounds while taking Mounjaro, a prescription drug containing tirzepatide, convinced her to talk to her daughter's doctor about getting her a prescription as well.

Deana Buckley nearly 150 pounds with the help of a prescription weight-loss medication called Mounjaro. Courtesy Deana Buckley

With her doctor's approval, Demi began taking the prescription weight-loss medication Wegovy, which contains semaglutide, in April 2023 at the age of 15.

Demi would end up losing 55 pounds, going from 198 to 143 pounds.

"This year for cheer, when I tried on my old uniform, it was way too big and that was just a huge confidence booster," Demi said.

Demi Buckley lost 55 pounds with the help of a prescription weight-loss medication called Wegovy. Courtesy Demi Buckley

Buckley said having Demi on Wegovy has made a significant impact.

"She's done basketball. She's done volleyball. She has done marching band. She has done cheer. And the weight just wasn't coming off until she had the healthy eating, the sports, going to the gym, and then adding the GLP-1 medication to it," Buckley said.

GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy can work by slowing digestion and reducing hunger cues in the brain and stomach, which may lead to weight loss. Side effects of such drugs may include gastrointestinal issues like nausea and abdominal pain.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Wegovy for use in adolescents 12 and up in December 2022.

Last year, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued new guidelines and recommended the integration of prescription weight-loss medications as part of a comprehensive treatment plan for children with obesity, a condition that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says now impacts 1 in 5 kids and teens in the U.S.

Deana Buckley and Demi Buckley in an appearance on “Good Morning America” April 5, 2024. ABC News

Experts say teens may also be susceptible to eating disorders and should be screened by doctors.

Dr. Alyson Weiner, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York, told "GMA" that doctors treat obesity as a chronic condition.

"We're treating obesity as a chronic disease really, not because of a number on a scale but to reduce any long-term health risks," Weiner said. "These medications are really important and have changed how we manage pediatric as well as adult obesity."

Demi said she doesn't want to lose any additional weight and wants to now focus on building her muscles.

"I hype myself up a lot now and it's amazing because I never would have imagined doing that back when I was bigger," the teen said.

Despite some backlash from others, Buckley also said she has no regrets about introducing her daughter to prescription weight-loss medications.

"I know that it was the right thing to do for her when she herself says, 'I'm happy at this weight,'" Buckley said. "We want other parents and other children to know that there is hope out there."