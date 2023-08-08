"People living with obesity have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease but to date, there are no approved weight management medications proven to deliver effective weight management while also reducing the risk of heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular death," Martin Holst Lange, Novo Nordisk's executive vice president for development, said in a statement announcing the trial's findings. "Therefore, we are very excited about the results from SELECT showing that semaglutide 2.4 mg reduces the risk of cardiovascular events."