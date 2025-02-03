Teens aren't just sneaking quick glances at their phones during class. They're spending an average of 1.5 hours on them every school day, with 25% of students logging on for more than two hours, according to a new study published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics.
Social media and messaging apps eat up almost a quarter of kids' school day, the study suggested, raising concerns about distractions, lost learning and whether or not schools should enforce stricter rules.
Lauren Hale, the study's main author and a professor of family, population and preventive medicine at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, emphasized that research on this topic is lacking.
"Mostly we rely on anecdotes and self-report of when and how much time people use [smartphones] during the school day," Hale told ABC News, adding that an earlier study with Android devices found students spent only 43 minutes on their phones during school hours, far less than the 1.5 hours seen in this study, a 109% jump.
The study published Monday tracked phone usage with an app that measured screen time and activity on both Android and iOS devices.
While some students turned to their devices for research or schoolwork, entertainment and social media were always just a tap away. Instagram, TikTok and messaging apps were among the most popular platforms, pulling teens into social feeds and chats during school hours, according to the study.
While the American Academy of Pediatrics does not provide any specific screen time limits for teens, it does offer guidance for parents on how to navigate the digital landscape.
Schools and families should set clear expectations and promote responsible phone use, the AAP advises.
"I think the study really adds to this whole discussion because it talks about quality and content, not just quantity and time spent on the devices," Dr. Hansa Bhargava, an Atlanta-based pediatrician and spokesperson for the Center of Excellence in Media and Mental Health at the AAP, told ABC News.
Although the newly published study was a descriptive study that did not examine the risks or benefits of school-day phone use, experts worry that frequent scrolling could have lasting consequences -- not just for academics, but for social development as well. Grabbing phone time through the day may seem harmless, but excessive use may have lasting consequences for learning and beyond.
"It can distract from social interactions and the developmental learning for emotional intelligence that happens as well through actual face-to-face interactions and talking to people," Bhargava noted.
Recognizing that digital devices may be eroding the quality of learning, many states have moved to limit their availability in schools.
In September, California passed a law requiring schools to restrict or ban smartphones to reduce distractions and mental health risks. Florida banned phones during class time in 2023, while states including Ohio and South Carolina are considering a ban or limit on cell phones, according to Johns Hopkins University.
These efforts reflect growing concerns about how smartphones impact learning and student well-being.
Smartphones are an integral part of all teens' lives, Hale said. As she pointed out, there is high usage across all races, ethnicities, and genders.
The challenge now is finding the right balance -- both in the classroom and beyond -- to promote a healthy learning environment, she said.
"School hours are precious, and we want to minimize the distractions and reduce missed opportunities for learning from teachers, engaging with friends, eating lunch and going outside," Hale said. "All of those things are what kids should be doing in school, whereas they shouldn't be on their phones, in my opinion."
Sapana R. Gupta, M.D., is a resident physician at the Brown University Internal Medicine Program and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.