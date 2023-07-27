"What we do with a partial heart transplant is we basically take a heart that's otherwise not usable for a transplant -- the muscles aren't good, the functions aren't good -- and we bring it, just as if we were doing a transplant, to our operating room," Mery said. "In the operating room, we extract the aortic valve, live, and we use that to implant it and replace the valve with the hope that as time goes by, since this valve is live, it will continue to grow."