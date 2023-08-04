Just stop reading this and order a copy. If you are a parent, a caregiver or anyone who loves a child out there in the world, this is for you. Likewise, if you are the child who has been caught up in today’s toxic achievement culture, this is the rehab you need. Packed with anecdotes from parents who Wallace interviewed, overflowing with information and laced with personal stories, "Never Enough" could truly change family life as we know it. For anyone who has ever felt like they had to enroll a child in travel soccer, this is for you. Wallace has started The Mattering Movement, an outgrowth of the book, to help kids and parents navigate the world today and approach it differently. The book is a paradigm shift of utmost importance and an entertaining read to boot.