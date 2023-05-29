As the summer heats up, settle in with a good read handpicked by two bestselling authors.
Carley Fortune, the author of "Every Summer After," and Kiley Reid, the author of "Such a Fun Age," joined "Good Morning America" to share their favorite summer reads.
From a romcom between a shy bookworm and a charming neighbor to a desperate search for a missing best friend in a twisted thriller, these literary tastemakers have got you covered.
Fortune's top summer picks
Fortune is an award-winning journalist, with previous editing experience at some of Canada's top publications, including, most recently, the position of executive editor at Refinery29 Canada. In addition to "Every Summer After," she is the author of "Meet Me at the Lake."
Fortune's romcom pick
"Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute" by Talia Hibbert.
'Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute' by Talia Hibbert
GMA Deal: $18.59 • 7% SavingsOriginal: $19.99 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date
An adventure reunites ex-best friend Bradley Graeme, the perfect star football player, and Celine Bangura, a conspiracy-theory-obsessed social media personality. Is it enough to spark a whole new kind of relationship?
Fortune's thriller pick
"The Whispers" by Ashley Audrain.
'The Whispers' by Ashley Audrain.
GMA Deal: $27.90 • 7% SavingsOriginal: $30.00 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date
Friends and neighbors are left in shock when the Loverlys' young son falls from his bedroom window in the middle of the night, leaving him in a coma. As the story unravels, each character comes to terms with their role in the events that led up to what happened that night.
Fortune's pick for breakout author to watch this summer
"Same Time Next Summer" by Annabel Monaghan
'Same Next Time Summer' by Annabel Monaghan
GMA Deal: $15.81 • 6% SavingsOriginal: $17.00 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date
Sam's life is right on track. She's engaged to a perfect doctor, has a great job in Manhattan and is touring wedding venues near her family's Long Island beach house. Everything is going to plan, except for when she arrives, Wyatt is there. The guy who broke her heart when she was seventeen, who will call into question everything Sam knows about life and love.
Fortune's beach read
"Sunshine Nails" by Mai Nguyen
'Sunshine Nails' by Mai Nguyen
GMA Deal: $25.10 • 7% SavingsOriginal: $26.99 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date
Vietnamese refugees Debbie and Phil Tran built a comfortable life with their family nail salon. However, when a new glamorous chain salon opens across the street, they need to enlist the help of their daughter, son and niece to devise a devious plan in order to save their business.
Fortune's nonfiction pick
"Oh My Mother!" by Connie Wang
'Oh My Mother!' by Connie Wang
GMA Deal: $26.04 • 7% SavingsOriginal: $28.00 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date
Journalist Connie Wang explores her complicated relationship with her mother through tales from their mother-daughter adventure around the world in a search for self-discovery and Asian American defiance.
Fortune's read-in-one-sitting
"Life and Other Love Songs" by Anissa Gray
'Life and Other Love Songs' by Anissa Gray
GMA Deal: $25.11 • 7% SavingsOriginal: $27.00 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date
Ozro Armstead disappears on his 37th birthday, leaving behind his wife Deborah and daughter Trinity. The search becomes days, months and years long, as the two piece together the man they thought they knew.
Reid's top summer picks
Reid is currently an assistant professor at the University of Michigan and the author of "Such A Fun Age," which was a New York Times bestseller and longlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize. Her writing has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Playboy and The Guardian, as well as other impressive publications.
Reid's romcom pick
"The Neighbor Favor" by Kristina Forest
'The Neighbor Favor' by Kristina Forest
GMA Deal: $15.81 • 6% SavingsOriginal: $17.00 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date
Lily Greene, who is shy and admittedly awkward, enlists the help of Nick Brown, her charming and attractive neighbor, to help her get a date for her sister's wedding -- only to find out that the secret crush who broke her heart may be closer than she thought.
Reid's thriller pick
"The Martian Chronicles" by Ray D. Bradbury
'The Martian Chronicles' by Ray D. Bradbury
GMA Deal: $8.36 • 7% SavingsOriginal: $8.99 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date
Set in a destroyed and abandoned civilization on Mars, the Earthman comes to conquer the planet, but the tables turn. The remnants of an ancient, mysterious native race enchant the invaders into danger
Reid's pick for breakout author to watch this summer
"The Weight" by Jeff Boyd
'The Weight' by Jeff Boyd
GMA Deal: $26.03 • 7% SavingsOriginal: $27.99 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date
Musician Julian Strickland is seemingly the only twenty-something Black man living in predominantly white Portland, Oregon. Playing in a band on the verge of success, Julian grapples with racism, romance and the legacy of a strict religious upbringing.
Reid's beach read
"Heartburn" by Nora Ephron
'Heartburn' by Nora Ephron
GMA Deal: $15.81 • 6% SavingsOriginal: $17.00 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date
In the 40th anniversary reissue of Nora Ephron's first novel, the writer behind "Sleepless in Seattle" and "When Harry Met Sally" memorably mixes food, heartbreak and revenge into comedy gold.
Reid's nonfiction pick
"Home Bound: An Uprooted Daughter's Reflections on Belonging" by Vanessa A. Bee
'Home Bound: An Uprooted Daughter's Reflections on Belonging' by Vanessa A. Bee
GMA Deal: $26.04 • 7% SavingsOriginal: $28.00 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date
Consumer protection lawyer and essayist Vanessa A. Bee shares her experience constructing a home outside of country borders and the need for more equitable housing policy and economic justice in America.
Reid's read-in-one-sitting
"The Factory" by Hiroko Oyamada
'The Factory' by Hiroko Oyamada
GMA Deal: $12.97 • 7% SavingsOriginal: $13.95 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date
The English-translated debut of one of Japan's most exciting new writers, the novel follows the lives of three workers at a sprawling industrial factory. After what could have been weeks or years, the three struggle to answer the basic question: What am I doing here?