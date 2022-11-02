Stuck in a reading rut? "The Book Case" podcast is ready to help.
The weekly series makes the case for literature outside of your usual genre. Wander the aisles of your local bookstore with Kate and Charlie Gibson and meet fascinating characters who will open your appetite to new categories while deepening your hunger for books.
"The Book Case" also takes listeners on a cover-to-cover journey through the literary world, featuring interviews with bestselling authors, tastemakers and independent bookstore owners.
New episodes of the podcast are posted every Thursday.
Read below for a list of all the books recommended in the podcast, episode by episode!
"Jon Meacham Rewrites Abraham Lincoln's Story" (Oct. 27, 2022)
"Doug Bauer Steps Up to Bat" (Oct. 20, 2022)
"Angie Cruz Teaches How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water" (Oct. 13, 2022)
"Amy Sarig King Stands Up To Censorship" (Oct. 6, 2022)
"Richard Osman Writes Mysteries You Can Sink Your Dentures Into" (Sept. 29, 2022)
"Elizabeth Strout Hears her Characters' Voices" (Sept. 9, 2022)
