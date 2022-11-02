Stuck in a reading rut? "The Book Case" podcast is ready to help.

The weekly series makes the case for literature outside of your usual genre. Wander the aisles of your local bookstore with Kate and Charlie Gibson and meet fascinating characters who will open your appetite to new categories while deepening your hunger for books.

"The Book Case" also takes listeners on a cover-to-cover journey through the literary world, featuring interviews with bestselling authors, tastemakers and independent bookstore owners.

New episodes of the podcast are posted every Thursday.

Read below for a list of all the books recommended in the podcast, episode by episode!

"Jon Meacham Rewrites Abraham Lincoln's Story" (Oct. 27, 2022)

"Doug Bauer Steps Up to Bat" (Oct. 20, 2022)

"Angie Cruz Teaches How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water" (Oct. 13, 2022)

"Amy Sarig King Stands Up To Censorship" (Oct. 6, 2022)

"Dig" by Amy Sarig King (A. S. King)

"Reality Boy" by Amy Sarig King (A. S. King)

"Richard Osman Writes Mysteries You Can Sink Your Dentures Into" (Sept. 29, 2022)

"Crescenciana: An Art Book and Memoir" by Crescenciana Tan + Kenneth Tan

"Elizabeth Strout Hears her Characters' Voices" (Sept. 9, 2022)

"Pigeon Feathers and Other Stories" by John Updike

"Sue Miller Examines Marriage, Intimately" (Sept. 15, 2022)

The World Below by Sue Miller

"Nahid Shahalimi Gathers the Voices of Afghan Women" (Sept. 8, 2022)

"Stuart Gibbs Takes Kids on Wild Journeys" (Sept. 1, 2022)

"Moon Base Alpha" series by Stuart Gibbs

"FunJungle" series by Stuart Gibbs

"The Last Musketeer" series by Stuart Gibbs

"The Westing Game" by Ellen Raskin

"David Koepp Writes Thrillers Differently These Days" (Aug. 25, 2022)

"That’s Good! That’s Bad!" by Margery Cuyler

"Sidik Fofana Steps Out of the Classroom" (Aug. 18, 2022)

"Jenny Lawson is Broken (In the Best Possible Way)" (Aug. 11, 2022)

"Twice 22" by Ray Bradbury

"Hernan Diaz Trusts His Characters" (July 28, 2022)

"J. Ryan Stradal Writes From the Heart" (July 21, 2022)

"Anna Quindlen Wants You to Write" (July 14, 2022)

The Holy Bible

"Jennifer Egan Plays with Form" (July 7, 2022)

Preston & Child "Agent Pendergast" series

"Fifty Shades of Grey" by E.L. James (Yes, Charles Gibson read it. And yes, I am listing it. Sorry, Dad.)

"Claire Stanford is Happy For You" (June 30, 2022)

"The Berenstain Bears" series by Stan and Jan Berenstain

"David Gergen Knows Politics" (June 23, 2022)