The first trailer for 27th season of "The Bachelor" aired during Tuesday's "Bachelor in Paradise" finale.

There appears to be no shortage of laughter, tears and heartbreak in Zach Shallcross' upcoming season.

"Do I deserve this? I don't know. But I'm pretty damn happy," Shallcross, a contestant from the most recent season of "The Bachelorette," which starred Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, says at one point in the first look.

However, his mood quickly changes. "I feel like a failure," he says during a confessional. "I feel like I let myself down, and I feel like I let the women down."

Later, he's seen crying, apparently over the departure of one of the contestants. "I don't even know what happened. I saw something with her. I was not expecting that," he says.

The 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, was introduced as the next Bachelor during the live "After the Final Rose" special following the season 17 finale of "The Bachelorette."