A first look at the "White Men Can't Jump" remake is here.

The beloved 1992 sports comedy is getting a 2023 makeover starring rapper Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls.

Harlow and Walls put their twist on the characters Jeremy and Kamal, which were inspired by those played by Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, respectively, in the 1992 original. That film centered around two streetballers who hustle other players by tricking them into thinking Harrelson's character can't play basketball.

The new trailer begins with Jeremy approaching Kamal on a court and saying, "I probably should have asked this earlier, but how much cash do you have on you?"

"Did you not bring enough money to cover this game?" Kamal asks, which leads Jeremy to confess, "I brought, like, $80 -- minus $60."

Another scene sees Jeremy calling himself "the P.T. Anderson of psychological warfare" and learning his hustling buddy has no idea who he's talking about.

"[He's] our greatest living director," Jeremy explains before Kamal corrects him.

"Spike Lee is our greatest living director," Kamal responds.

Jeremy shoots back, "Spike Lee is not even a good Knicks fan," prompting an offended Kamal to deadpan, "I knew this was a mistake."