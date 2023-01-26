With the 2023 Oscar nominations being revealed, the clock is now ticking for movie fans to catch up on all the nominees before the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

The 10 films nominated for best picture are a good place to start, since they're competing for the top prize.

This year's crop of best picture nominees represent the Academy Awards recognizing a wide range of genres as well as a balance between box office juggernauts and indies, with the film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" being the top-nominated film with 11 nominations.

Continue reading to find out more about these movies and learn how to watch them before the Oscars take place on March 12, airing live on ABC.

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

Reiner Bajo/Netflix Felix Kammerer in a scene from the 2022 movie, "All Quiet on the Western Front."

This epic anti-war film based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque follows the life of an idealistic 17-year-old German soldier who enlists in the German Army with his friends and finds himself exposed to the realities of war. Edward Berger directed the film, which is up for nine Oscar nominations.

How to watch: Streaming on Netflix.

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

20th Century Studios Sam Worthington in "Avatar: The Way of Water," 2022.

Thirteen years after he first transported moviegoers to Pandora, director James Cameron gave the world "Avatar: The Way of Water." The film follows James Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoë Saldaña) and their family as they join forces with the Na'vi water tribe to fight off a new-yet-familiar foe who has returned for vengeance.

How to watch: Currently playing in theaters.

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

Searchlight Pictures Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in a scene from the film "The Banshees of Inisherin."

"The Banshees of Inisherin," directed by Martin McDonagh, is set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland in 1923 and follows Pádraic (Colin Farrell), who is left completely shocked and confused when his best friend and drinking buddy Colm (Brendan Gleeson) decides to abruptly decided to end their lifelong friendship.

How to watch: Streaming on HBO Max.

"Elvis"

Warner Bros. Pictures Austin Butler portrays Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's film "Elvis".

The Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley biopic, aptly titled "Elvis," follows the king of rock 'n' roll, played by Austin Butler, from his humble beginnings to his meteoric rise to fame and eventual downfall, all through the eyes of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

How to watch: Streaming on HBO Max.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Courtesy of A24 Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Quan Wang in A24's "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Set in an alternate multiverse, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert tell the story about a Chinese immigrant who learns that she has to connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent the multiverse from being destroyed. The film stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

How to watch: Streaming on Showtime and available to rent on VOD platforms such as Amazon, Vudu and Apple TV.

"The Fabelmans"

Universal Pictures Keeley Karsten, Sophia Kopera, Michelle Williams and Gabriel LaBelle in a scene from the movie, "The Fabelmans."

In this already award-winning film inspired by his own childhood, director Steven Spielberg tells the story about a young aspiring filmmaker named Sammy Fabelman who discovers a shattering family secret along the way.

How to watch: Available to rent or purchase on VOD platforms including Prime Video and Google Play.

"Tár"

Courtesy of Focus Features Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tar in "Tár."

Cate Blanchett stars in this Todd Field-directed psychological drama about a fictional composer's downfall.

How to watch: Available to rent or purchase on VOD platforms such as Amazon, Vudu and YouTube.

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Scot Garfield/Paramount Pictures Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick."

"Top Gun: Maverick," directed by Joseph Kosinski, picks up 30 years after the events of 1986's "Top Gun" and follows Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell as he returns to train a fresh crop of Top Gun graduates for a special mission.

How to watch: Streaming on Paramount+.

"Triangle of Sadness"

Courtesy of Neon Scene from the movie, "Triangle of Sadness."

"Triangle of Sadness," directed by Ruben Östlund, follows a model-influencer couple, played by Harris Dickinson and the late Charlbi Dean, who embark on a luxury yacht cruise with super-wealthy guests and a drunk captain (Woody Harrelson). Everything seems to be going fine on the trip -- until disaster strikes, that is.

How to watch: Available to rent or purchase on VOD platforms such as Amazon, Vudu and YouTube.

"Women Talking"

Michael Gibson/Orion-United Artists Releasing via AP This image released by United Artists shows Emily Mitchell, from left, Claire Foy and Rooney Mara in a scene from "Women Talking."

"Women Talking" by director Sarah Polley, is a film based on a novel of the same name by author Miriam Toews. It follows the women of Manitoba Colony -- an isolated Mennonite colony in Bolivia, and their struggle to reconcile with their faith after a series of sexual assaults.

How to watch: Currently playing in theaters.