The nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards were announced on Thursday.

Bad Bunny leads the pack with eight nominations this year. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer is up for artist of the year, favorite touring artist, favorite music video, favorite male pop artist, favorite pop album, favorite male Latin artist, favorite Latin album and favorite Latin song.

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Drake follow closely behind with six nominations each, while Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd are each up for five nominations.

To kick off this year's reveal of nominations for the largest fan-voted awards show, two-time AMA winner Becky G announced the nominees for new artist of the year in a video that aired on "Good Morning America." The artists up for the highly coveted award include Dove Cameron, GAYLE, Latto, Måneskin and Steve Lacy.

The full list of nominees was then revealed on the AMAs Twitter account.

New categories this year include favorite rock song, favorite rock album, favorite Afrobeats artist and favorite K-pop artist. Fan voting for all awards is open, except for favorite K-pop artist, which will open on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The 2022 American Music Awards will air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Check out the full list of nominees:

Artist of the Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd





New Artist of the Year



Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy





Favorite Music Video



Adele, "Easy on Me"

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"

Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)"





Collaboration of the Year



Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and "Encanto" cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Elton John and Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"

Future ft. Drake & Tems, "WAIT FOR U"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "STAY"





Favorite Touring Artist



Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones





Favorite Afrobeats Artist



Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid





Favorite K-pop Artist



BLACKPINK

BTS

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE





Favorite Soundrack



"ELVIS"

"Encanto"

"Sing 2"

"Stranger Things": Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

"Top Gun: Maverick"





Favorite Gospel Artist



CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann





Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist



Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto





Favorite Inspirational Artist



Anne Wilson

for KING & COUNTRY

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham





Favorite Rock Album



Coldplay, "Music of the Spheres"

Ghost, "Impera"

Imagine Dragons, "Mercury - Act 1"

Machine Gun Kelly, "mainstream sellout"

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Unlimited Love"





Favorite Rock Song



Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"

Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy"

Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"

Måneskin, "Beggin'"

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"





Favorite Rock Artist



Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers





Favorite Latin Album



Bad Bunny, "Un Verano Sin Ti"

Farruko, "La 167"

J Balvin, "JOSE"

Rauw Alejandro, "Vice Versa"

ROSALÍA, "MOTOMAMI"





Favorite Latin Song



Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"

Becky G x KAROL G ,"MAMIII"

KAROL G, "PROVENZA"

Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti"

Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas"





Favorite Female Latin Artist



Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA





Favorite Latin Duo or Group



Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia





Favorite Male Latin Artist



Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro





Favorite Female R&B Artist



Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA





Favorite R&B Album



Beyoncé, "Renaissance"

Drake, "Honestly, Nevermind"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), "An Evening with Silk Sonic"

Summer Walker, "Still Not Over It"

The Weeknd, "Dawn FM"





Favorite R&B Song



Beyoncé, "BREAK MY SOUL"

Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), "Smokin Out The Window"

SZA, "I Hate U"

Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence"





Favorite Male R&B Artist



Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd





Favorite Hip-Hop Song



Future ft. Drake & Tems, "WAIT FOR U"

Jack Harlow, "First Class"

Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"

Latto, "Big Energy"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"





Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist



Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj





Favorite Hip-Hop Album



Future, "I NEVER LIKED YOU"

Gunna, "DS4EVER"

Kendrick Lamar, "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"

Lil Durk, "7220"

Polo G, "Hall of Fame 2.0"





Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist



Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk





Favorite Country Song



Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You"

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"

Morgan Wallen, "Wasted On You"





Favorite Country Album



Carrie Underwood, "Denim & Rhinestones"

Luke Combs, "Growin' Up"

Cody Johnson, "Human: The Double Album"

Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor's Version)"

Walker Hayes, "Country Stuff: The Album"





Favorite Country Duo or Group



Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band





Favorite Male Country Artist



Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes





Favorite Female Country Artist



Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift





Favorite Pop Song



Adele, "Easy On Me"

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and "Encanto" cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "STAY"





Favorite Pop Album



Adele, "30"

Bad Bunny, "Un Verano Sin Ti"

Beyoncé, "Renaissance"

Harry Styles, "Harry's House"

Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor's Version)"

The Weeknd, "Dawn FM"





Favorite Pop Duo or Group



BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic





Favorite Female Pop Artist



Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift





Favorite Male Pop Artist



Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd



