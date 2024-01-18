The nominations for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards have been revealed, and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" leads the way with 13 nominations for the ceremony sometimes colloquially referred to as the "British Oscars."

Coming in second place for nominations this year was "Poor Things," the Emma Stone-led dark comedy from Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, which earned 11.

Martin Scorsese's crime epic "Killers of the Flower Moon" scored nine nominations, as did the goosebumps-inducing Holocaust historical drama "The Zone of Interest" from filmmaker Jonathan Glazer.

"Anatomy of a Fall," "The Holdovers" and "Maestro" all earned seven nominations, while "All of Us Strangers got six. "Barbie" and "Saltburn" each nabbed five nominations.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts will announce this year's winners on Feb. 18.

Here's a full list of the nominations.

Best film

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Outstanding British film

"All of Us Strangers"

"How to Have Sex"

"Napoleon"

"The Old Oak"

"Poor Things"

"Rye Lane"

"Saltburn"

"Scrapper"

"Wonka"

"The Zone of Interest"

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

"Blue Bag Life"

"Bobi Wine: The People's President"

"Earth Mama"

"How to Have Sex"

"Is There Anybody Out There?"

Film not in the English language

"20 Days in Mariupol"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Past Lives"

"Society of the Snow"

"The Zone of Interest"

Documentary

"20 Days in Mariupol"

"American Symphony"

"Beyond Utopia"

"Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie"

"Wham!"

Animated film

"The Boy and the Heron"

"Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget"

"Elemental"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Director

"All of Us Strangers" - Andrew Haigh

"Anatomy of a Fall" - Justine Triet

"The Holdovers" - Alexander Payne

"Maestro" - Bradley Cooper

"Oppenheimer" - Christopher Nolan

"The Zone of Interest" - Jonathan Glazer

Original screenplay

"Anatomy of a Fall" - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

"Barbie" - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

"The Holdovers" - David Hemingson

"Maestro" - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

"Past Lives" - Celine Song

Adapted screenplay

"All of Us Strangers" - Andrew Haigh

"American Fiction" - Cord Jefferson

"Oppenheimer" - Christopher Nolan

"Poor Things" - Tony McNamara

"The Zone of Interest" - Jonathan Glazer

Leading actress

Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Vivian Oparah, "Rye Lane"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Leading actor

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Barry Keoghan, "Saltburn"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Teo Yoo, "Past Lives"

Supporting actress

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

Claire Foy, "All of Us Strangers"

Sandra Hüller, "The Zone of Interest"

Rosamund Pike, "Saltburn"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Supporting actor

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Jacob Elordi, "Saltburn"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Paul Mescal, "All of Us Strangers"

Dominic Sessa, "The Holdovers"

Original score

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"Saltburn"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Casting

"All of Us Strangers"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers"

"How to Have Sex"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

Cinematography

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Editing

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Production design

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Costume design

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Makeup and hair

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Sound

"Ferrari"

"Maestro"

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Oppenheimer"

"The Zone of Interest"

Special visual effects

"The Creator"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Napoleon"

"Poor Things"

British short animation

"Crab Day"

"Visible Mending"

"Wild Summon"

British short film

"Festival of Slaps"

"Gorka"

"Jellyfish and Lobster"

"Such a Lovely Day"

"Yellow"

EE Rising Star Award