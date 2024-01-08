Some of the biggest names in film and television were honored at the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Comedian Jo Koy hosted this year’s ceremony from Los Angeles' famed Beverly Hilton.

"Oppenheimer" and "Succession" were the big winners of the night, taking home several awards each.

Christopher Nolan's epic "Oppenheimer" won best motion picture (drama), while Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things" took home the award for best motion picture (musical or comedy).

On the TV side, "Succession" won best television series (drama) while "The Bear" won best television series (musical or comedy). "Beef" scored the award for best limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television.

Last summer's hit film "Barbie" also took home the prize for cinematic and box office achievement, one of two new categories at this year's show.

"Barbie" went into the night with the most nominations on the film side, with nine nods and "Succession" was the most-nominated on the TV side, also with nine nods.

Check out the full list of winners from the 2024 Golden Globes below.

Best motion picture (drama)

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer" - WINNER

"Past Lives"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)

Annette Bening, "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon" - WINNER

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Greta Lee, "Past Lives"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Cailee Spaeny, "Priscilla"

Best motion picture (musical or comedy)

"Air"

"American Fiction"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"May December"

"Poor Things" - WINNER

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)

Nicolas Cage, "Dream Scenario"

Timothée Chalamet, "Wonka"

Matt Damon, "Air"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers" - WINNER

Joaquin Phoenix, "Beau Is Afraid"

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

Best television series (drama)

"1923"

"The Crown"

"The Diplomat"

"The Last of Us"

"The Morning Show"

"Succession" - WINNER

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)

Helen Mirren, "1923"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook, "Succession" - WINNER

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Emma Stone, "The Curse"

Best television series (musical or comedy)

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"The Bear" - WINNER

"Jury Duty"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

Best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television

"All the Light We Cannot See"

"Beef" - WINNER

"Daisy Jones & the Six"

"Fargo"

"Fellow Travelers"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

Cinematic and box office achievement

"Barbie" - WINNER

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"John Wick: Chapter 4"

"Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1"

"Oppenheimer"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"

Best original song

"Addicted to Romance" from "She Came to Me"

"Dance the Night" from "Barbie"

"I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"

"Peaches" from "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"Road to Freedom" from "Rustin"

"What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" - WINNER

Best original score

Jerskin Fendrix, "Poor Things"

Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer" - WINNER

Joe Hisaishi, "The Boy and the Heron"

Mica Levi, "The Zone of Interest"

Daniel Pemberton, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Robbie Robertson, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Barry Keoghan, "Saltburn"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer" - WINNER

Andrew Scott, "All of Us Strangers"

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)

Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"

Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"

Natalie Portman, "May December"

Alma Pöysti, "Fallen Leaves"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things" - WINNER

Best director

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Greta Gerwig, "Barbie"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer" - WINNER

Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Celine Song, "Past Lives"

Best motion picture (animated)

"The Boy and the Heron" - WINNER

"Elemental"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"Suzume"

"Wish"

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession" - WINNER

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Dominic West, "The Crown"

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (musical or comedy)

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear" - WINNER

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"

Best motion picture (non-English language)

"Anatomy of a Fall" (France) - WINNER

"Fallen Leaves" (Finland)

"Io Capitano" (Italy)

"Past Lives" (United States)

"Society of the Snow" (Spain)

"The Zone of Interest" (United Kingdom/USA)

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television

Ricky Gervais, "Ricky Gervais: Armageddon" - WINNER

Trevor Noah, "Trevor Noah: Where Was I"

Chris Rock, "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage"

Amy Schumer, "Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact"

Sarah Silverman, "Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love"

Wanda Sykes, "Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer"

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (musical or comedy)

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear" - WINNER

Best screenplay

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, "Barbie"

Tony McNamara, "Poor Things"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Celine Song, "Past Lives"

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, "Anatomy of a Fall" - WINNER

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession" - WINNER

James Marsden, "Jury Duty"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Alan Ruck, "Succession"

Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown" - WINNER

Abby Elliott, "The Bear"

Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Sam Claflin, "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

Woody Harrelson, "White House Plumbers"

David Oyelowo, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"

Steven Yeun, "Beef" - WINNER

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Riley Keough, "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Elizabeth Olsen, "Love & Death"

Juno Temple, "Fargo"

Rachel Weisz, "Dead Ringers"

Ali Wong, "Beef" - WINNER

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Willem Dafoe, "Poor Things"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer" - WINNER

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Charles Melton, "May December"

Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture