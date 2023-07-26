A new teaser for the first season of "The Golden Bachelor" dropped Wednesday, putting the spotlight on star Gerry Turner.
The clip was shared to Instagram with a caption that read, "Aged to perfection."
"It's been said that some things get better with age," a voiceover says in the video, showing items such as a platter of cheese, a 1951 bottle of wine and a classic car.
"Experience that is valued. A taste that only gets more refined. In life, good things take time -- and this love story is worth the wait," the voiceover continues. "He's Gerry. Your first Golden Bachelor."
The teaser ends with Turner, who previously revealed what he's looking for in a potential partner, addressing the camera, saying, "I don't always date 20 women at once, but I'm about to."
"The Golden Bachelor" will air on ABC this fall and will be available to stream on Hulu.