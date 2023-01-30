Abigail Breslin is married!

The "Stillwater" actress, 26, announced over the weekend that she married her longtime boyfriend Ira Kunyansky.

She shared an Instagram photo showing off her wedding ring on Sunday, captioning the shot, "ya girl got married y'all."

Breslin later uploaded a photo of herself dancing with Kunyansky at their reception.

"01.28.23❤️💍❤️ married my bestest friend," she wrote alongside the image, also teasing, "More dress / hair/ makeup details and photos to come."

In the post she revealed her wedding gown was from Simin Couture, a design house for custom bridalwear.

Kunyansky also shared a funny snap from their wedding, captioning his post, "Love my other second half ❤️ @abbienormal9"