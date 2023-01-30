Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to share family photos of their daughter headed to her “winter formal” dance, emphasizing the importance of supporting loved ones before life’s “big moments.”

Zaya, the 15-year-old daughter of retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, glowed in a sparkling white gown alongside her family members before the teenager went off to her school dance.

“Supporting each other for life’s big moments is key. All the nerves, all the anxiety, all the fear… With loved ones by your side, no matter the challenge, we 10 toes down. Always,” wrote Union, Zaya's stepmother, in part of her Instagram post.

Wade and Union have both said they prioritize lifting up their daughter, who publicly came out as transgender in 2020. Both parents have since been very outspoken about being an ally to the trans and LBGTQ+ community.