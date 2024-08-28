Adam Sandler joined Travis and Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast on Wednesday to discuss the brand-new follow-up movie to the cult classic "Happy Gilmore."
On the podcast, Sandler dropped a few hints about Travis Kelce's involvement in the film, which he hinted at earlier in August. "Travis we're gonna have fun because the scene you're doing is with so many great golfers it's going to be amazing. You're going to be funny as hell," said Sandler.
Sandler said that Travis Kelce was floated as playing his son while he was writing the show earlier this year.
"I was thinking, we were talking about you playing my son while we were writing it literally like six months ago," said Sandler. "We were like, imagine if Travis was my first baby, how funny that would be."
Previously on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sandler teased Kelce's involvement in the movie after Fallon mentioned Kelce has spoken about the movie on his podcast.
"We have a nice something for Travis, he's going to come by," said Sandler.
On the podcast, Travis Kelce mentioned to Sandler that he thinks he had perfected the famous "Happy Gilmore" swing.
"I think I got the swing down," he said, laughing with Sandler. "I was out there the other day… I just got to do a ceremonial one." A video showed the Chiefs star executing the Happy Gilmore swing where the shooter runs up to the tee while loading a back swing.
Sandler admitted that while performing the famous swing he's not always accurate.
"I got to say when I'm doing the Happy Gilmore swing, I'm maybe one for four with that," said Sandler. "A little TV magic on the backend," joked Travis Kelce.
Sandler touched on his golf game while explaining his preparation for the movie about the hockey player who reinvents himself as a golf star.
"Similar to my comedy career I kind of dipped out for a while, and then I was like what am I doing man let me get back into golf," said Sandler.
Netflix confirmed in May that Adam Sandler would return as his beloved character in the golf underdog story.
"Happy Gilmore is back!" read the announcement from Netflix. "Adam Sandler will reprise his iconic role in a brand new movie coming to Netflix," the post continued.