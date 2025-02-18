Adria Arjona and Jason Momoa have shared photos of their memorable weekend together.
Arjona took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared photos with the "Aquaman" star at several events over the weekend and captioned the post, "I'll never forget this weekend."
She added that on top of celebrating the show and also launching her perfume, she also saw friends and family "all while holding my partners hand."
"What more can a girl ask for," she added.
The events they attended, which include the "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert in New York City, marked Arjona and Momoa's red carpet debut together.
They were all smiles as the posed for photos on the carpets.
In a separate post with photos of Arjona showing off her look from Friday's event, Momoa commented and wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️mi amor 😍😍😍😍😍"
Momoa also shared a post with photos of the "Blink Twice" actress from over the weekend and wrote, "I AM SO GRATEFUL."
He added, "Off to the next journey with mi amor."
Momoa was previously married to actress Lisa Bonet from 2017 to 2024. They share two children together: Lola Momoa, 17, and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, 16.