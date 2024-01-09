Lisa Bonet has filed for divorce from Jason Momoa nearly two years after they announced their separation.

Bonet, whose legal name is Lilakoi Moon, filed the paperwork in Los Angeles on Jan. 8, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The couple married Oct. 7, 2017, and the date of separation was listed as Oct. 7, 2020.

The "Cosby Show" and "A Different World" alum's filing indicates that neither she nor the "Aquaman" star are seeking spousal support and that they have already agreed how to split their assets.

The former couple is also seeking joint custody of their two children, 16-year-old daughter Lola Iolani and 15-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attend the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios, Feb. 7, 2020, in Hollywood, Calif. Mike Coppola/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bonet and Momoa released a joint statement in January 2022 announcing their separation, saying at the time, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," they continued in the since-deleted post on the "Game of Throne" alum's Instagram. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become."

They ended their statement, saying, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children Teaching our Children What's possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J & L."

