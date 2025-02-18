Jason Momoa and Meryl Streep know how to bust a move.
The "Aquaman" actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a look at his time in New York City celebrating the 50th anniversary of "Saturday Night Live" and, among the photos, fans see him and the three-time Oscar winner on the dance floor.
In the first photo of them together, Momoa and Streep smile for the camera.
The second shows them giving an epic pose.
In the post's caption, Momoa reflected on the "magical 3 days" he and girlfriend Adria Arjona had in NYC celebrating "SNL," which he called the "GREATEST SHOW OF ALL TIME."
"Off to the next journey with mi amor," he wrote.
Momoa appeared in the "SNL" 50th anniversary special during an audience Q&A segment while Streep appeared in a sketch during the show about an alien abduction alongside Kate McKinnon.