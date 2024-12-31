Jason Momoa's latest role is a dream come to fruition.
The actor, who previously played Aquaman in DCEU films, is sticking with the studio in its forthcoming DCU by playing the character Lobo in "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow."
Momoa shared the news to Instagram in a post which included past quotes about wanting to play the role.
"So Lobo was… I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role,'" read his former quotes. "I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it's a f--- yeah."
Momoa captioned the post, "They called."
James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, confirmed the news by sharing Momoa's post to his Instagram story.
"Welcome to the #DCU, Jason Momoa. @prideofgypsies #Lobo #Supergirl," he wrote.
Gunn shared a photo of the character to his Instagram feed, which Momoa replied to by writing in the comments: "FINALLY. DREAM COME TRUE. MAHALO BRO."
Gunn previously confirmed that "House of Dragon" star Milly Alcock would play Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," calling Alcock "a fantastically talented young actor."
"Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" is due to fly into theaters in summer 2026.