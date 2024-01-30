"Superman: Legacy" writer-director James Gunn has welcomed "House of the Dragon" actress Milly Alcock into his new superhero universe.

Alcock will play Kara Zor-El, the Man of Steel's cousin, in the forthcoming Warner Bros. feature "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow."

Gunn, who is also the co-CEO of DC Films, is reshaping the Warner Bros.-based DC Comics universe, which launches July 11, 2025 with "Superman: Legacy," which was written and will be directed by the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise writer-director himself.

On his Instagram Monday, Gunn said of Alcock, "Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I'm incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU."

He added, "Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl."

Gunn said the Australian actress "embodies Kara" as envisioned by comic writers Tom King and Bilquis Evely, and actress/playwright Ana Nogueira, the latter of whom is writing the "World of Tomorrow" script.

Millie Alcock appears in season one of "House of Dragon." Ollie Upton/HBO

Alcock succeeds Sasha Calle in playing Kara, who appeared on the big screen in 2023's "The Flash."

Alcock shared a note on her casting on her Instagram account, writing, "So excited to be a part of the DC fam - thank you so much to @jamesgunn for trusting me with Kara / Supergirl 💙🥹💙."

Milly Alcock attends Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Sept. 14, 2023 in London. Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

While Gunn didn't specify, he's previously said his DCU casting choices will appear across multiple projects, so it's possible Alcock will appear in some way in "Superman: Legacy," which begins filming this spring.