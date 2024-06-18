Jason Momoa and his daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa, arrived at the TCL Chinese Theatre perfectly in theme.
The father-daughter duo arrived at the premiere on Monday for the upcoming movie "The Bikeriders" on motorcycle and dressed in traditional biker gear.
Photos from the event show Momoa smiling while driving a motorcycle curbside before posing for photos next to a motorcycle. Momoa wore a biker vest with patches and jeans, while Lola opted for a leather jacket with blue jeans and boots.
Momoa shares Lola with ex Lisa Bonet. In May, Momoa revealed he was in a relationship with actress Adria Arjona.
"The Bikeriders," which stars Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy, is a movie adaption of Danny Lyon's 1968 photo book of motorcycle enthusiasts, called "The Bikeriders." A trailer, which dropped last year, depicts a motorcycle group's antics as "Elvis" veteran Butler joins the group headed by Hardy’s character Johnny. The film also stars Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon and "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus.
At the premiere, Momoa spoke with ET about his passion for motorcycle riding.
"You know, it just, it fits with my DNA, instantly when I get on everything just kind of goes away," he said.
After the event, Momoa posted a photo on Instagram of himself, his daughter and Butler posing at the premiere. "WOW so exciting to see my friends in this movie. It was wonderful please go check it out this Friday Love u lola bear and all my friends for coming. Mahalo for inviting us," wrote Momoa in the caption. The photo collection also included shots of Momoa and daughter posing in front of posters for the movie.
"The Bikeriders" is set for a theatrical release on June 21.