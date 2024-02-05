It was a family affair for Meryl Streep at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

On music's biggest night, Streep stepped out with her son-in-law, music producer Mark Ronson, to present the Grammy for record of the year together.

Meryl Streep attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Feb. 04, 2024. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The 74-year-old, dressed in a sequined white suit, was a sharp contrast next to Ronson, who sported a black suit and was the one to announce the record of the year winner, Miley Cyrus for "Flowers."

Meryl Streep and Mark Ronson speak onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Feb. 04, 2024. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Streep attended the Grammys with Ronson -- an eight-time Grammy winner himself -- and her daughter, actress Grace Gummer. Ronson, 48, and Gummer, 37, married in August 2021 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, last March.

Grace Gummer and Meryl Streep attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt in Los Angeles, Feb. 03, 2024. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

In addition to Grace Gummer, the Oscar winner is mom to son Henry Wolfe Gummer, 44, and daughters Mamie Gummer, 40, and Louisa Jacobson, 32, whom she shares with artist Don Gummer.

The family rarely make public appearances together. They were last spotted attending the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles together back in December, when Streep was honored with the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award.

Also joining the group on the star-studded red carpet at that event were Henry Gummer's wife Tamryn Gummer and Ronson.

During the outing, Streep stunned in an all-black knee-length dress with long sleeves and a pair of matching heels. Going along with the theme, her children also appeared in chic all-black ensembles and Jacobson wore an embellished gown.

Mark Ronson, from left, Grace Gummer, Meryl Streep, Mamie Gummer, Louisa Jacobson, Henry Wolfe, and Tamryn Storm Hawker attend the third annual Academy Museum gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 3, 2023 in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

While Streep is known for her abilities to mold herself into any character she plays on screen, the actress once said being a mother is "definitely" a harder role to fulfill in her life during a candid interview with The Washington Post in 1998.

"Acting -- that's praise, money, fulfillment," Streep told the outlet at the time. "Mothering -- they don't even say, 'Thank you.' They don't even clear the table unless you say, 'Excuuuse me ….'"

She continued, "Real life, there's no comparison to acting. I can't really call acting work, since it's secretly so fun. Even the difficult things; it's satisfying to do the difficult things well. Acting isn't like real life. Life is about not being sure: Is this the right school for this kid? All those uncertainties."

What to know about Meryl Streep's four kids

Henry Wolfe Gummer

Meryl Streep and son Henry Gummer at the Shakespeare in the Park's "Mother Courage And Her Children" Opening Night - After Party Arrivals, Aug. 21, 2006. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

Born on Nov. 13, 1979, in New York, Henry is the oldest of the bunch. He pursued a music career while still keeping a low profile and can be heard on soundtracks for two of his mother's movies, "Julie & Julia" and "Ricki and the Flash."

Married to his wife Tamryn, the couple share two children, daughter Ida June Gummer, who was born in 2020, and son Quinn William Gummer, who was born in 2022.

Mamie Gummer

Mamie Gummer and Meryl Streep attend the 2015 Citymeals-On-Wheels Power Lunch For Women at The Plaza Hotel on Nov. 20, 2015 in New York City. Brad Barket/Getty Images, FILE

Mamie is Streep's oldest daughter and was born as Mary Gummer on Aug. 3, 1983, in New York City. Following in her mother's footsteps, she began acting as a child and appeared in her mother's 1986 film "Heartburn" when she was just a toddler.

As for her personal life, Mamie tied the knot with Mehar Sethi in 2019 and the pair share one son together. She was previously married to Ben Walker before getting divorced in 2013.

Grace Gummer

Grace Gummer and mom Meryl Streep arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' "Suffragette" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Oct. 20, 2015 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

Grace is Streep's second daughter and was born on May 9, 1986. Just like her older sister and her mom, Grace also pursued a career in acting. She landed her first role playing a younger version of Streep's character in the movie "House of Spirits" in 1993.

Grace became a mom after giving birth to her daughter, whom she shares with Ronson. She was previously married to musician Tay Strathairn from 2019 to 2020.

Louisa Jacobson

Actress Meryl Streep and daughter Louisa Jacobson Gummer arrives at the 81st Annual Academy Awards held at The Kodak Theatre on Feb. 22, 2009 in Hollywood, Calif. Lester Cohen/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

Louisa is the youngest of Streep's four children and was born on June 12, 1991, in Los Angeles. Known for her breakout role in the HBO drama, "The Gilded Age," Louisa also became an actress, getting her start in stage plays before making her big screen debut in the TV movie "Gone Hollywood" in 2019.

She does not use her last name due to professional reasons. During an interview with "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2022, Louisa revealed her mom called her by her nickname Pickle. She also shared how her "sweet" mother has a habit of copying someone else's accent, which she said was "embarrassing."