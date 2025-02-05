Adrien Brody is reflecting on his decision to unexpectedly kiss presenter Halle Berry onstage at the 2003 Oscars.
In an interview with Variety published Wednesday, Brody, star of the Oscar-nominated film "The Brutalist," revisited the now-infamous kiss, which occurred after Berry presented him with the 2003 Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Pianist."
Following the kiss, Brody joked in his acceptance speech, "I bet they didn't tell you that was in the gift bag." Berry, meanwhile, wiped her lips, seemingly caught off guard.
More than two decades later, the moment is viewed differently, with many now considering it inappropriate.
Brody, nominated again in the same category at this year's Oscars, briefly addressed the incident while speaking with Variety, saying, "We live in a very conscious time, which is a wonderful thing."
He added that "nothing that I ever do or have done or would've done is ever done with the intention of making anyone feel bad."
Berry has also since commented on the moment.
In a 2017 interview on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the actress said she had no idea Brody would kiss her at the 2003 Oscars, calling it "not planned" and completely unexpected.
Looking back, Berry, an Oscar winner herself for her role in 2001's "Monster's Ball," admitted she was taken by surprise, thinking, "What the f--- is happening right now?" but went along with it, understanding how overwhelming the moment can be for a winner.
When asked how the kiss was, she laughed and said she didn't even register it, as she was too focused on processing what had just happened.
Despite the controversy, Berry appears to hold no hard feelings. She even recently congratulated Brody on his Golden Globe win.
"Congratulations my friend. You are truly one of one!" she commented on one of Brody's Instagram posts in January.
Brody speaks about his girlfriend, fashion designer Georgina Chapman
Brody and Chapman made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021 and have attended several events together since.
The couple even shares the same birthday, April 14.
Despite keeping their relationship mostly private, Brody offered a rare glimpse into the couple's life during his interview with Variety, which was conducted over a number of meeting in 2023 and January this year.
"My girlfriend has a whole menagerie of animals," he said. "We have four cats and a dog and donkeys and miniature horses, and we have a whole lot of animals around here. We did have a rat for a while that didn't make it. It was a very sweet one."
Brody also praised Chapman, expressing his appreciation for having a partner outside his field who still understands his creative world.
"I greatly appreciate having a partner with a similar sensibility and understanding of the creative process, of creative yearnings, and not in the same field," he added. "And so there's a [shared] perspective that's very intuitive. It's been lovely to have a friend and a confidant, and someone with good instincts."