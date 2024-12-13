Allison Holker says late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss is 'watching over us' in moving tribute
Allison Holker is remembering her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss on the two-year anniversary of his death.
In a post shared to Instagram on Friday, Holker paid tribute to Boss with a photo of the two of them and their children, Zaia, Maddox and Weslie, alongside a meaningful caption.
"Our Angel @sir_twitch_alot is watching over us and protecting us," she wrote. "You are always on our hearts and we will always love you."
"We miss you Stephen," she added. "2 years with you not here but you are always on our minds. We love you."
Holker recently announced her upcoming memoir, "This Far: My Story of Love, Loss and Embracing the Light," which will be published in 2025.
It will follow her love story with Boss, as well as her family's journey to healing after his death.
"It's a chronicle of resilience, embracing change, and finding light even in the darkest corners of our lives," she wrote in an Instagram post in September about her upcoming book.
"It’s about my dance journey, my love story with Stephen, and the unforeseen grief that followed," she added. "I hope by sharing my story, I can bring some comfort to those who have also felt loss and are trying to navigate through it."
Boss was a beloved hip-hop dancer known for "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." He died in December 2022 at the age of 40.
At the time, the Los Angeles County Coroner determined the manner of death to be suicide.
Boss and Holker -- also a "SYTYCD" alum -- married in 2013 and had two children together, son Maddox Laurel, and daughter Zaia. Boss also adopted Holker's daughter, Weslie, from a previous relationship after they married.
Since Boss' death, Holker has continued to honor his life and share moments of her family on social media.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada), and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.