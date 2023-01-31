Gap's latest campaign with menswear brand The Brooklyn Circus features a special tribute to the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

The hip-hop freestyle dancer and choreographer, who died by suicide in December, was photographed for the campaign prior to his death.

In the photos, Boss is seen doing a high-step move while wearing a Gap 1968 logo varsity jacket, tote bag, cuffed trouser pants and black loafers. A caption on the campaign photo reads, "In loving memory of our friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss."

courtesy of Gap Stephen 'tWitch' Boss was honored in Gap's latest campaign in collaboration with The Brooklyn Circus.

Inspired by The Brooklyn Circus' take on fashion throughout American history and Gap icons that have defined style standards through the years, the latest ad campaign showcases a blend of academia, music, Black culture and street style from the 1960s to present day.

The campaign has been described by both retailers as bringing movement and perspective to modern American style.

Boss was a longtime supporter of The Brooklyn Circus community as well as a friend of Brooklyn Circus founder and creative director Ouigi Theodore.

"When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes," Boss' wife Allison Holker Boss said in a statement this week. "He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them."

She continued, "We pay tribute to Stephen's life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him."

To further honor Boss, Gap has committed to supporting the 988 Lifeline by donating to Vibrant Emotional Health. Vibrant administers the 988 Lifeline, which provides free and confidential emotional support and counseling to people in crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across the United States.

courtesy of Gap Stephen 'tWitch' Boss was honored in Gap's latest campaign in collaboration with The Brooklyn Circus.

In addition to Boss, the campaign also features a diverse lineup of other cultural connectors, including Indya Moore, Javon Walton, Bethann Hardison and several others.

The associated 26-piece capsule collection features a mashup of street-style separates, including everything from sweatpants and rugby tops to hats, pins and socks.

Adults

Kids

Accessories

