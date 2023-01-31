The moment many sneaker fans have been patiently waiting for has arrived.

Nike and Tiffany & Co. have partnered to create a "Legendary Pair" of the Air Force 1 1837 shoes inspired by the jewelry brand's sterling silver accessories collection.

Slated to officially release on March 7, the sneakers feature the classic Air Force design in black with suede, as well as Nike's signature Swoosh in Tiffany Blue and co-branded silver details.

Both companies initially teased the upcoming pair in a Tiffany Blue Nike shoe box, and later revealed a video showing a 360 view of the latest launch.

The highly anticipated shoe serves as a part of a continued celebration of the Air Force 1's 40th anniversary.

Nike and Tiffany & Co. have come together to launch a new Air Force 1 1837 sneaker.

In addition to the sneakers, which will retail for $400, there are also several sterling silver accessories including a whistle pendant, shoehorn, shoe brush and dubraes ranging from $250 to $475.

"When they said 'just do it' we listened," both labels captioned an Instagram post featuring a carousel of accessory images.

While many people were excited to see what both brands came up with, some were a bit underwhelmed with the design.

"I was hoping for white high tops with a Tiffany blue check," one Instagrammer said. Another echoed and questioned, "Can we get them in white with the blue? Or even better Tiffany blue and white swoosh? That way it matches the ribbon on the Tiffany box?!"

Others took to Twitter to voice their opinions, arguing that the designers should have taken a nod from a previous collaboration Tiffany & Co. rolled out with Fendi.