"American Idol" will honor late contestant Mandisa in an upcoming episode.

The episode, set for April 29, will feature a tribute to the season 5 alum and Grammy winner, who was found dead in her home on April 18 at the age of 47.

"Before we go to break, we wanted to take a moment to honor a dear member of the 'Idol' family who we sadly lost this week, Mandisa," host Ryan Seacrest said during Sunday's episode.

"She was an inspiration during her time here on the show and beyond," he added, saying the show will "celebrate her next week with a very special musical tribute."

Seacrest continued, "Our hearts go out to her family and those, like us, who call her a friend."

Mandisa attends the premiere of "Overcomer" at The Woodruff Arts Center & Symphony Hall on Aug. 15, 2019 in Atlanta. Paras Griffin/Getty Images, FILE

Mandisa, who came in ninth on the "American Idol" season that was won by Taylor Hicks in 2005 and introduced us to Katharine McPhee, Chris Daughtry and Kellie Pickler, won the Grammy for best contemporary Christian music album in 2014 and released a memoir titled "Out of the Dark" in 2022.

The show said in a statement, "Mandisa was an adored icon on 'American Idol' and in the music industry. She had become a platinum-selling artist and had won several Grammys for her music. Her passing has left everyone on the show heartbroken, and we extend our deepest condolences to her family."