Amy Adams stepped out twice at the Toronto International Film Festival with her family.
The "Arrival" actress, 50, was joined by her husband Darren Le Gallo and their 14-year-old daughter, Aviana, at the world premiere of her new film, "Nightbitch," on Saturday.
Stepping out at the Princess of Wales Theater in Toronto, Canada, for the event, with Adams wearing a navy blue dress and Le Gallo and Aviana in all black looks.
The trio also attended the TIFF Tribute Awards the following evening, where Adams, in a red dress this time, was being presented with the TIFF Tribute Performer Award.
During her acceptance speech, she thanked her husband Darren for being her "rock," saying of him, "You are so strong and so stable and so brilliant. I love you deeply."
Adams got emotional when speaking about her daughter, saying, "This is the first time that she's gotten to be at an event like this with me."
"And so I get to tell her in front of you all how much I'm grateful for making me not only a better mother, but a better person," she continued of Aviana. "Every day you challenge me."