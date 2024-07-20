Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh confirms desire for name change in newspaper notice
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has publicly confirmed that she is changing her name.
More than a month after she petitioned to change her last name in court documents that were filed in Los Angeles County Court, the daughter of Jolie and Pitt has issued a legal notice in the Los Angeles Times for the past few weeks stating that she is proposing to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.
According to California law, those petitioning to change their name must publish the order to show cause form in a newspaper at least four weeks in a row before the court date to avoid a delay in the process.
The 18-year-old's proposed name change has been published weekly since June 17.
Jolie-Pitt, who turned 18 on May 27, filed paperwork to legally remove "Pitt" from her name on May 30, according to court documents.
The reasons behind her decision to change her name remain undisclosed.
Over the years, Jolie-Pitt has managed to maintain a relatively low profile. Recently, she accompanied her mom on the red carpet at the Tony Awards in New York City.
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016. They were reportedly declared legally single in 2019 by a judge, but their divorce has yet to be finalized. They are also parents to Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.
Over the years, the actors have been embroiled in legal battles over custody of their children and disagreements related to their shared business interests and properties, including a French winery.
A hearing for Jolie-Pitt's pending name change is scheduled for July 29.