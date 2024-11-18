Angelina Jolie enjoyed a night out with her son Knox Jolie-Pitt at the 2024 Governors Awards over the weekend.
The mother-son duo walked the red carpet at the 15th annual star-studded event hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on Nov. 17.
Jolie, 49, wore a floor-length yellow dress for the occasion, while 16-year-old Knox wore a classic black tuxedo and sported a buzz cut.
While Jolie has been out in full force promoting her new film, "Maria," in which she plays famed opera singer Maria Callas, Knox has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
Knox attended the London premiere of his Oscar-winning mother's Marvel film "Eternals" in October 2021 alongside siblings Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne and Maddox, with only Pax missing from the outing.
Jolie's film "Maria," directed by Pablo Larraín, premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August and will release in select U.S. theaters on Nov. 27 and stream on Netflix beginning Dec. 11.