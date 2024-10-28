Angelina Jolie turned heads with a surprising new look at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming film "Maria" during the AFI Film Festival.
Known for her sleek, straight locks, Jolie traded her usual hairstyle for a head full of voluminous curls.
Jolie's rare, red carpet curls were a blend of big, bouncy waves and natural-looking curls that cascaded past her shoulders, giving her an effortlessly elegant yet bold, fresh look.
Jolie paired her head-turning hairstyle with a champagne satin gown and a black cape.
She finished the look with drop earrings, bright red lipstick and red nails.
Jolie was recently spotted sporting similarly big, beautiful curls for CR Fashion Book's first cover of the CR Love & Fantasies Fall/Winter 2024 issue in September.
Jolie takes on the role of opera singer Maria Callas in "Maria," a biopic that captures the life of one of the 20th century's most influential opera icons.
The film will begin showing in select theaters in November, and will subsequently release on Netflix on Dec. 11.