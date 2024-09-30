Angelina Jolie made a stunning appearance at the New York City premiere of "Maria" on Sunday in New York City.
She turned heads as she walked the red carpet with three of her children: Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Maddox, 23.
The actress wore an elegant white pleated vintage Madame Grès dress from Mon Vintage.
Jolie paired the look with Aquazzura peep-toe pumps and Cartier jewels. Her look was complete with glossy red lipstick and shiny, softly tousled hair.
Her kids made a stylish presence as well. Zahara wore a white halter YSL dress, while Maddox wore a black YSL suit and Pax donned a gray suit from Dior with a pair of sunglasses.
In addition to Jolie's aforementioned children, she also has three others with ex-husband actor Brad Pitt: daughter Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox, 16, and Vivienne, 16.
For the upcoming film, Jolie plays influential 20th century American-Greek opera singer Maria Callas.
The biopic follows Callas' story near the end of her life before her tragic death at just 58 years old, according to a synopsis.
The film is "a story about a woman that lived from the '20s to '70s, a woman who burned her voice, her life, by doing (what she loved) her work," the synopsis says.
"Maria" will begin showing in select theaters in November, and will also be available to stream on Netflix starting Dec. 11.